An accused burglar has been arrested after allegedly punching his ex-girlfriend, stabbing a man and assaulting two police officers.
Martin Ashly Chatfield did not apply for bail when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday for seven fresh charges.
They included two counts of intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm and assaulting a frontline community service provider, and a single count of aggravated burglary.
The 29-year-old is also charged with aggravated dangerous driving and riding in a motor vehicle without consent, relating to separate alleged offending.
Police claim Chatfield "forced" his way into his ex-girlfriend's home about 1.30am on Monday, where he allegedly punched the woman in the face and stabbed another man with a flick blade, before fleeing.
Paramedics took the alleged male victim to hospital for medical treatment.
Police located the alleged offender at a service station about 2.30am on Thursday, when they say he produced identification that didn't belong to him.
When police tried to arrest Chatfield, he allegedly assaulted one of the two officers and fled on foot.
He is then said to have assaulted the other officer, who caught up to the man and arrested him.
Chatfield did not speak during his brief court appearance on Thursday
He is set to face court again on July 28.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
