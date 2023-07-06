The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Martin Chatfield charged with aggravated burglary, multiple assaults

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An accused burglar has been arrested after allegedly punching his ex-girlfriend, stabbing a man and assaulting two police officers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.