Independent senator Lidia Thorpe says she will release her own statement on the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament after being excluded from contributing to the "no" side of the official referendum pamphlet.
Following the passage of the constitutional alteration bill though the Senate last month, the Australian Electoral Commission gave MPs and senators 28 days to put together written arguments for and against the proposal to be published in official yes/no case pamphlets and distributed to every household.
But Senator Thorpe, who voted against the bill in the Senate, said she has been excluded from contributing by the Coalition because "there are no processes in place to provide a fair discussion" on the pamphlet's content.
"The Coalition has made it clear to my office that they are the ones writing the 'no' pamphlet and that they are only interested in my contribution if it aligns with their priorities. They will decide what goes in the pamphlet," she said in a statement.
"I've been excluded from the writing of the 'no' pamphlet as there are no processes in place to provide a fair discussion of what should be in it or to ensure that my analysis of the Voice will be shared with the Australian people."
According to the Electoral Commission, the arguments for the "yes" and "no" cases must be authorised by the majority of parliamentarians who voted for and against the proposal.
Under these rules, the Coalition will have the final say on the contents of the pamphlet's "no" argument.
Thorpe said she will now be "putting out a statement on the Voice with a focus on providing information to those voting on the referendum that is factual, explains how the Voice is just another advisory body that can be ignored by government and was not informed by self-determination".
Both sides have to submit their written cases by the end of July 17 to be included in the pamphlet.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
