Anna Cody named as new Sex Discrimination Commissioner after Kate Jenkins' term ends

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 12:50pm
Dr Anna Cody is Australia's new Sex Discrimination Commissioner. Picture supplied
Anna Cody has been named as Australia's next Sex Discrimination Commissioner, taking the reins from her high-profile predecessor Kate Jenkins.

