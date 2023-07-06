The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Peter Cain | Chief Minister Andrew Barr needs to hold Chris Steel and all ministers to account

By Peter Cain
July 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Minister of State Chris Steel said the review findings were disappointing. Picture by Karleen Minney
Special Minister of State Chris Steel said the review findings were disappointing. Picture by Karleen Minney

It is with considerable disappointment I write to share another shocking example of procurement incompetence within the Labor-Greens government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.