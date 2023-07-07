A man has been accused of threatening to cut his neighbour's head off and striking his front door with a large hunting knife.
Kim Leang Liv was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old faces charges of recklessly threatening to kill another person, possessing an offensive weapon and property damage.
He is yet to enter pleas.
Liv also faces additional charges of possessing ammunition and theft.
Police documents tendered to the court state that on July 4 the alleged victim was asleep in his Spence unit, before he awoke to banging on his front door.
The man looked through the peephole and allegedly saw Liv entering his unit next door.
The alleged victim then called police and claims to have heard Liv yell words to the effect of: "I'm going to cut your f---ing head off."
Liv was recorded on CCTV holding "a large bladed weapon" with both hands and striking the door to the other man's unit a number of times, police allege.
The documents state the steel security door had a large hole cut into the mesh and was dented in three spots.
The alleged victim told police he did not feel safe in his own apartment and feared for his life.
He described the weapon as a black hunting knife about 45cm long.
On Wednesday, Magistrate Glenn Theakston denied Liv bail.
Mr Theakston said he could "not be confident that any conditions would be complied with".
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth had opposed the bail application.
Legal Aid lawyer Brandon Bodel told the court Liv struggled with "substance dependency" and could engage in alcohol and drug treatment if granted bail.
Mr Bodel said Liv could be released from custody with conditions to live with his mother, away from his neighbour, and not approach the other unit unless in the company of police to collect his belongings.
Liv was remanded in custody and is set to appear in court again on July 20.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
