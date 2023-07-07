The Canberra Times
Kim Liv faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of threat to kill neighbour

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
July 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Kim Liv, who appeared in court on Wednesday. Picture Facebook
A man has been accused of threatening to cut his neighbour's head off and striking his front door with a large hunting knife.

