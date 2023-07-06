There is no other way to say this, if you have the option to stay indoors this weekend in Canberra - it looks like you better make the most of it.
The Bureau of Meteorology said there will likely be some unfavourable weather conditions around the ACT region this weekend, starting from Friday.
"A series of low-pressure troughs and cold fronts are expected to impact Canberra and the ACT on Friday and over the weekend, bringing strong and gusty westerly winds, showers, and an increased wind chill to the region," a spokesperson said.
"The peak gusts and rainfall will impact Canberra on Saturday, with possible surface wind gusts greater than 60kmh especially during the afternoon.
"Wind chill will cause forecast temperatures to feel significantly colder, with apparent temperatures potentially dipping below zero over higher terrain over the weekend."
With Friday will come a relatively warm 4 degree minimum, before a partly cloudy day with a high chance of showers in the morning brings the day to 11 degrees.
Northwesterly winds between 25 and 35kmh are expected on Friday too.
The Bureau spokesperson said between 5 to 12 millimetres of rain was expected to fall on Saturday.
A minimum of 3 degrees is expected, before aforementioned strong winds bring the maximum to 11 degrees.
Although, it will likely feel colder than that, thanks to the chill provided by the wind. Apologies in advance to anyone with weekend sport plans.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the winds are going to stop on Sunday either, with 30 to 40kmh winds likely in the morning, slowing to 15 to 25kmh throughout the day.
There is a high chance of showers in the morning on Sunday, with a minimum of 5 degrees forecast and a maximum of 12.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
