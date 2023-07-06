Reading the report on reasons people oppose the Voice and intend to vote "no", I was struck by the basic fallacy of this position ("Yes or no? How ACM readers plan to vote", canberratimes.com.au, July 6).
The top reason (36 per cent) in the ACM Voice survey for voting "no" was that "we already have a Federal Parliament to make decisions for all Australians and we don't need more government cost and bureaucracy".
The Federal Parliament already makes decisions targeted at specific sections of our community - the aged, veterans, the disabled, migrants, children, corporates, miners and so on.
It is blatantly clear that laws made to date, aimed at addressing the disadvantages of First Nations peoples, have not worked. The shameful gap is widening.
As Tom Calma stresses, the proposed Voice, "is about giving an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person's perspective on that new legislation. But it has no other authority to veto or to direct politicians on how to think".
Laws made for Aboriginal communities, not with them, fail. Let's try a new approach and give due recognition in our constitution to our First Nations people.
Don't allow the corporate and mining interests to be the "voices" governments listen to the most.
I congratulate The Canberra Times and ACM for a comprehensive and apparently unbiased survey about the Voice,
However your editorial ("The Voice referendum is too important to fail", canberratimes.com.au, July 5) then puts its weight behind the 53 per cent of Canberrans intending to vote "Yes" against the 57 per cent elsewhere who would say "No".
The editorial calls for the "... government to put more flesh on the bone", implying lack of detail but not offering any itself to justify a "yes" vote.
Please note that the Catch-22 for Mr Albanese and promoters of the Voice is that the government cannot afford to give more detail and tell the truth behind the Voice and, in particular, the vital importance of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Every voter should read the Uluru Statement. It is far from being an innocuous document. It is the manifesto of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on how they would prosecute its aims through a Voice entrenched in the constitution.
Voters should also take the time to read what Indigenous leaders such as Thomas Mayo are saying about how they would use the Voice - even to the extent of reparations for 235 years of unpaid rent.
It is now 235 years since the British government began dispossessing Australia's Aboriginal people of their land, language and culture.
Of course, according to the laws and attitudes of the time, the British did not see it that way and it is not reasonable to judge the actions of our forebears according to today's values.
But the fact is that Indigenous Australians have been marginalised and discriminated against ever since, although not by all non-Indigenous Australians, and not always with prejudice and racism.
Very often the help we have tried to provide has come from a good and generous place, even if misdirected and poorly informed.
The Voice to Parliament seeks to redress the injustices Indigenous Australians have suffered since 1788 by giving them a true say in their future. The Voice is not racist. Racism is pejorative and seeks to discriminate against a particular group.
The purpose of the Voice is to discriminate in favour of Indigenous Australians, to correct a two-and-a-half century power imbalance.
Vote "yes" for justice and redress.
My heart fluttered with pure unadulterated joy and relief as I looked at photos of a crane removing a very large cross attached to the recently taken over Calvary Hospital.
The takeover of the hospice simply compounds my delight.
My sincere hope is that people at the end of their lives will be able to die with dignity and respect on their terms, not on conditions set by the Catholic church.
Now, to bring on voluntary assisted dying. Tara Cheyne, MLA, you have my backing all the way.
On Sunday Paul Brereton, the head of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) advised that even before opening its doors for the first time 44 referrals had already been lodged for the NACC's consideration.
This should raise real concerns for the Australian people. Even only one eighth of those 44 referrals were adjudged by the NACC as sufficiently substantive to be investigated, we must surely have been asleep at the wheel or, too ready to accept "given the chance, most people would do it" when corruption claims were made.
Commissioner Brereton has indicated the NACC would not accept on face value alone politically motivated referrals to be sufficiently worthy of action.
This principle if applied, will serve the nation well. The battle to create the NACC was too hard won to allow political skulduggery to hinder it in its valuable work.
Further to the alcohol debate, a study of more than 25,000 people in the UK found there is no safe amount of alcohol consumption for the brain, with even moderate drinking adversely affecting nearly every part of it.
Pregnant women shouldn't drink at all because of the effect of alcohol on the growing foetus.
Low levels of consumption also increase the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. So, even one drink can do you harm.
The statement by Belarusian President Lukashenko that he "is certain Russian tactical nuclear weapons deployed in his country would never be used" ("Belarus leader says Russian nuclear weapons will not be used", July 2, p9) must be treated with caution and considerable scepticism.
If that statement were true, it would destroy the deterrent capability of those weapons of mass destruction and embolden the Ukrainian defensive forces.
Well done Steve Evans and The Canberra Times for calling out the latest examples of ACT government arrogance: "Minister for icebergs still on the bridge" (canberratimes.com.au, June 30).
Whenever any government stays in office too long it seems to get arrogant and unaccountable and it take its public service along with it. We saw it at federal level and we are seeing it in the ACT.
The following example is only a small thing, but characterises their dictatorial arrogance. A few days ago, notices dropped into letterboxes on our street, telling recipients they are going to get a tree planted in front of their house, whether they like it or not. The tree-loving ACT government has just chopped down a load of mature native trees about 100 metres away, at Lanyon Shops, to make way for a Hungry Jack's that no one wants or needs.
Maybe the trees we are getting will be less "political in nature" than the old ones or maybe we just don't have enough obesity in Canberra yet. One thing I am 100 per cent confident of is that they will be late and over budget. Roll on the election.
Can we please have something more from Steve on the cost of servicing accumulated ACT government debt and something from Crispin Hull on who benefits from Canberra's bloating population?
The National Anti-Corruption Commission is already being politicised with Peter Dutton suggesting the Brittany Higgins pay out be referred. I'm sure there will be numerous matters brought to their attention soon.
It is an independent body and should be treated with respect. Since NSW ICAC released its comprehensive report on the alleged behaviour of Gladys Berejiklian and Daryl Maguire there has been an orchestrated campaign to rewrite history.
We've had a conga line of Liberals spinning the dud boyfriend line. It was just a case of loving the wrong person. Would that work the other way? Would a politician get away with a dud girlfriend excuse? That's not what ICAC found.
ICAC is now being blamed. They clearly took longer than expected but their report is more than comprehensive.
People need to look at the findings of the report. ICAC raised some critical issues.
Politicians, the media and the public need to accept the findings of ICAC and not instantly rewrite history.
We've all had dud relationships. Mine didn't result in me allocating multi-million dollar grants.
I won't be trying to shame Michael Doyle (Letters, July 6) into changing his "no" vote. It is I who will feel shamed if a majority of my fellow Australians don't see the justice and generosity in voting Yes.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have been counted in every federal census since 1901 but not included in the final population tallies of the states and the commonwealth "for constitutional purposes" until after the 1967 referendum. A bit nuanced and subtle - and widely misunderstood then and now.
Unfortunately Hanson and Dutton still suffer from colourphobia (as do most of those at Sky News after dark).
"No" campaigner Warren Mundine, was the unsuccessful Liberal Party candidate for the seat of Gilmore in the 2019 election. Does he still have a political axe to grind?
How tragic that the entire Williams family should have to suffer prolonged, intensified grief on top of the loss of their dear Ros - just so a clinician can smugly feel they followed their conscience. Whatever happened to Do No Harm? ("Voluntary assisted dying would have helped Ros Williams", canberratimes.com.au, July 6).
I wonder what the King of Australia's views would be on the latest cricketing scandal? Or would he just play a straight bat?
Poor David Littleproud. The Nationals are all saying he has the party's strong support as leader. Bye bye David.
It suddenly occurred to me. Was "Bazball" named after Basil Fawlty?
Up to 10 years to build a stadium? Will it be handmade? BankWest and Accor Stadiums both took two years each to build. Something is not right here.
If even Simon Cowan thinks "centre-right" parties are in trouble (Opinion, July 1) they clearly are. But they are not going to solve the "housing affordability" problem by blaming NIMBYs just trying to get planning authorities to do their job. I recommend the recent book Greening the Greyfields for potential solutions.
Could the ABC please reinstate Andrew Probyn? He is missed.
I went to the Gungahlin NRMA office recently. To my great surprise it was closed. I was told that from now on we would have to go to Queanbeyan. There is no NRMA office in the ACT. What a nice gesture to ACT customers.
