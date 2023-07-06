The following example is only a small thing, but characterises their dictatorial arrogance. A few days ago, notices dropped into letterboxes on our street, telling recipients they are going to get a tree planted in front of their house, whether they like it or not. The tree-loving ACT government has just chopped down a load of mature native trees about 100 metres away, at Lanyon Shops, to make way for a Hungry Jack's that no one wants or needs.