It should go without saying that social media plays a large role in the decision by youth to cut back on booze. Drinking too much is risky in a world where the line between your online and real-life identity feels almost non-existent. Gen Zs spend a great deal of time curating their Instagram feeds, and they care about how they're perceived online. The thought of getting drunk at a party and having their less-than-responsible behaviour captured and posted on the internet is a genuine fear.