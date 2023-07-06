I won't be consuming even a sip of alcohol this Dry July, but that's hardly anything new for me. In fact, I haven't had more than a couple of drinks since I was 19 - the age when I decided that my admittedly very fleeting relationship with booze didn't have a future.
My reasons for not drinking are not in any way dramatic. I just quickly discovered that I didn't enjoy how alcohol made me feel, and I didn't need it to have fun.
I'm 25 now, and I don't see my sober approach to life changing anytime soon. And while my choice to abstain from even the occasional Aperol Spritz used to be met with gawks and FBI-level interrogation at social events, this has subtly changed over the past couple of years.
Rather than the go-to question, "But why don't you drink?", or "Oh my god, I could never," it is far more typical for friends and acquaintances to instead respond with, "Cool, what else can I get you?" (It's lime-soda if anyone is wondering.)
This noticeable shift in my social circles isn't entirely surprising, given Gen Z - those born between 1997 and 2012 - is drinking far less alcohol than their predecessors. A 2022 report into young Australians' drinking habits, conducted by YouthSense, found 21 per cent of 19 year olds surveyed said they never drink alcohol, despite being over the legal drinking age.
But why the change in attitude? After all, alcohol is arguably an intrinsic part of Australian culture. We were even crowned the drunkest country in the world in 2021, with the Global Drug Survey finding Aussies drank to the point of drunkenness an average of 27 times a year, almost double the global average of 15.
Well, having been a non-drinker for the past seven years, I feel like I have gained some insight into why an increasing number of my fellow Gen Zs are challenging the social norms about alcohol.
For one, Gen Z is prioritising their physical and mental wellbeing much more than other generations. This shouldn't come as a shock, considering growing up with social media has meant young people are inundated with information about what it means to live a healthy lifestyle, and the importance of self-care.
I've had several friends cut down on drinking because it made them feel anxious and unproductive the next day. "I'd rather wake up feeling positive on a Sunday, and not like I've wasted the day," one friend told me.
It should go without saying that social media plays a large role in the decision by youth to cut back on booze. Drinking too much is risky in a world where the line between your online and real-life identity feels almost non-existent. Gen Zs spend a great deal of time curating their Instagram feeds, and they care about how they're perceived online. The thought of getting drunk at a party and having their less-than-responsible behaviour captured and posted on the internet is a genuine fear.
Apart from a couple of friends that don't drink for religious reasons, there's also the fact that the cost-of-living crisis has disproportionately impacted Gen Z, so having a big night out feels more like a luxury in the current economic climate. COVID-19 is another factor, with long periods of isolation forcing young people to reconsider what's important to them in social settings. A few people in my life have reported that grabbing a coffee or hosting a games night with friends feels more meaningful than partying.
I'd argue that this movement away from alcohol also has a lot to do with traits inherent to Gen Z. Young people today are accepting of different lifestyles, increasingly introspective, and value greater freedom of expression and authenticity. It means that when I share that I don't drink, I do not need to pull out my pre-prepared script and explain why.
So, I guess this weekend I'll order a non-alcoholic Aperol Spritz at one of my favourite bars, and cheers to the Gen Zs that are helping those around them feel like choosing not to drink is just as socially acceptable as having a cold beer at a barbecue.
