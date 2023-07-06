Veteran jockey Stan Tsaikos lives by the motto "have saddle will travel."
Tsaikos has seven rides on the opening day of the Darwin Cup Carnival this Saturday, before he boards a plane early on Sunday morning to Alice Springs where he has four rides later in the day.
He flies back to Darwin on Monday and begins preparing for seven race meetings and numerous social events within a month including the Darwin Cup on August 7.
"It's getting to the hectic time of the year for racing in Darwin," Tsaikos told ACM Racing. "It really kicks off with the running of the Darwin Guineas this Saturday.
"There'll be just so much going on up here over the next month. Darwin books out with visitors from all parts of Australia as they chase the warm weather, parties and the races.
"People down south are just sick of the cold weather and they want a bit of sun on their backs. They came up here in their droves just looking for a good time."
The talented horseman, who has ridden more than 500 winners in his career started out in racing as an apprentice jockey with the late Geelong trainer Meggs Elkington back in 1994.
He rode trackwork for all the top Flemington trainers back in the late 1990s including Lee Freedman and the Hawkes stable while he rode numerous winners on the Victorian country circuit and tasted Melbourne metropolitan success in the saddle.
Six years ago, Tsaikos had a change in plans as it was getting harder to secure rides in Victoria because of a new crop of young jockeys coming through the ranks. He decided to extend his wings.
"I just wasn't getting the rides in Victoria," he said. "I was only picking up a ride or two here and there. The riding ranks in Victoria were so competitive.
"It's still the same today. I had to reinvent myself. There was a shortage of jockeys at meetings in Darwin and Alice Springs so I thought I would give it a shot.
"I would fly-in, fly-out. I've done it for six years. All the travelling can get very tiring but I just love riding horses and being involved in racing. It's a different way of life and it's not for everyone but I love it. I usually head down to Tasmania to ride in the summer months."
Tsaikos rides Club Punter in Saturday's $75,000 Darwin Guineas (1600m) and rates the three-year-old a good each-way hope.
"I rode Club Punter in a bit of trackwork on Wednesday morning at Darwin," he said. "It was the first time I've ridden the horse. I was really happy how he performed.
"He's got handy form in South Australia and should be improved with the track gallop under his belt. There's a lot of horses that don't handle the tracks at Darwin and Alice Springs.
"They are dirt tracks with an oil base and usually in races there's a lot of kick-back which horses don't like and neither do jockeys. Over the years I've seen lots of jockeys come in with bruises on their arms after riding in races.
"I've drawn a wide barrier on Club Punter but I'm not too worried about that. It's often better if you're drawn out wide on the track because you don't get as much kick-back. I've got a few other handy rides on Saturday."
Alice Springs trainer Terry Gillett and Darwin mentor Dick Leech have been strong supporters of Tsaikos since he started riding up north.
"I've been very lucky to have ridden for all the top trainers up this way and in doing so I've ridden a few nice winners," he said.
"Terry has been really great. He's got a nice team of horses at Alice Springs and will be bringing some of them over for the Darwin carnival.
"I've never ridden at Mount Isa. Terry is thinking of taking a team of horses to Mount Isa in August for its carnival and I'll probably make the trip with him. It should be a great experience. I've ridden at Tennant Creek and Katherine.
"They were incredible experiences and that's why I would love to ride at Mount Isa. It gets really hot up this way. I don't mind the heat but I must admit there are some days it gets a bit unbearable."
Three of Tsaikos' rides at Alice Springs on Sunday are for Gillett. Melbourne racing on Saturday is at Caulfield with the Group 3 Monash Stakes the feature, while Randwick hosts a 10 race program.
