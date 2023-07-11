4. In a food processor, blitz a quarter of the corn kernels with one tablespoon of the stock until smooth and creamy, then set aside. Heat the oil and butter in a large saucepan or casserole dish over low heat, add the shallots and cook for six to eight minutes until soft but not browned. Add the garlic and chillies and fry till fragrant, then turn up the heat, add the rice and stir for a couple of minutes. Add the wine and let it evaporate. Now turn the heat down to medium-low and start adding stock a ladleful at a time, allowing it to absorb as you stir. When half the stock has been added, stir in the whole kernels, then continue adding stock until the rice is cooked but still has a little bite to it, and the corn is tender. This should take about 25 minutes. Stir in the pureed corn and cook for two minutes then take off the heat and beat in the lime leaf butter. Serve topped with kale crisps, crispy shallots and more sliced chilli if desired.