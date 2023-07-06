ACT Policing have released CCTV footage of a man who allegedly indecently assaulted a woman in the Canberra Centre, asking the community to help identify him.
At around 6pm on Tuesday, June 27, police allege the man walked into Canberra Centre from Ainslie Avenue.
A short time later, the man allegedly committed an incident act on a woman outside the hallway leading to the toilets near Bunda Street.
Police said the man then left the area on foot.
He is described as Caucasian, slim, with dark hair and dark eyes.
As police investigate the incident, they would like to speak to anyone with information regarding the man's identity.
They ask people to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000, or via their website.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.