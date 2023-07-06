The Canberra Times
Police release CCTV of man who allegedly indecently assaulted woman

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
ACT Policing have released CCTV footage of a man who allegedly indecently assaulted a woman in the Canberra Centre, asking the community to help identify him.

