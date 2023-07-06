The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Brad Schneider released for Hull KR move, but door open for Canberra Raiders return

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Schneider is off to Hull KR. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.
Brad Schneider is off to Hull KR. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

Early on Thursday morning Brad Schneider said goodbye to his Canberra Raiders teammates and drove out of the car park of the club's headquarters at Braddon bound for a new adventure in England's north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.