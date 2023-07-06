Early on Thursday morning Brad Schneider said goodbye to his Canberra Raiders teammates and drove out of the car park of the club's headquarters at Braddon bound for a new adventure in England's north.
The Raiders released Schneider immediately to join Super League club Hull Kingston Rovers, with the halfback still able to return to Canberra if needed, in a special arrangement.
"We've protected ourselves so if there's an urgent need to bring Brad back there's an agreement by both clubs that he's allowed to come straight back home," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said of what was a "hard decision".
"Yes, he does create depth here in an important position to the team, but you've also got to look at his short-term future, and that could be playing in a semi-final in the Challenge Cup [on July 23].
"So when it was put forward to us through Brad's management, we really sat down and had a good look at it from our point of view and also from Brad's point of view, because we do want to keep flourishing the future for Brad by giving him this opportunity."
Schneider, 22, was last season's rookie of the year for the Green Machine filling in for then-injured Jamal Fogarty, and he's totalled 12 NRL games for Canberra since 2021.
The Queenslander is set to join a handful of other Australians at Hull including Shaun Kenny-Dowell, Tom Opacic and Kane Linnett, as well as current coach Willie Peters.
Schneider's exit does create more mystery surrounding Canberra's plans to replace Jack Wighton after the experienced five-eighth departs to South Sydney next season.
Stuart hinted that calling up players from lower grades is the current plan, with few better options in free agency.
The coach also shut down suggestions that newly re-signed fullback Seb Kris is a five-eighth option.
"We've got a plan and we're sticking to the plan. At the moment we've got youth coming through, so we're going to keep developing our youth," he said.
"There's not a lot of options out there and we're not going to go and waste a top-30 spot.
"But when you're recruiting things change every week to month, so what's not available today may be available in November, December, or February next year.
"You can have a target today and then all of a sudden in a month's time it can be completely different, but I can assure you we're working hard towards it.
"It's an important position and we're working hard around it."
