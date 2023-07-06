Here is Beck's story. His grandmother was a Luritja woman, named Linda after Lyndavale, a place near Alice Springs where she was stolen from her parents as a child. She eventually had a child, who was also forcibly adopted. And Linda was sterilised, without her knowledge, after the birth of her baby. That baby was George's mum. George's mum, Kathy, didn't meet her own mother for 30 years. And George remembers that meeting only vaguely. Now Kathy and George's older sister Sally work as Aboriginal educators in Mount Gambier. His grandfather Robert fought at Kokoda and in the '50s was granted a soldier settlement block in honour of his contribution.