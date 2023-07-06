Prosecutors are considering whether to charge an accused killer with sexual offences in relation to "a large number" of alleged victims, a court has heard.
Adam James Britt, aged in his late 30s, is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to a charge that he murdered partner Tiffany Spence, 36, in September 2022.
Police allege he used a weapon to inflict some of the "extensive" injuries Ms Spence was found to have suffered at the couple's unit in Reid.
Britt did not appear in the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday, when his case came before registrar Jayne Reece for an administrative hearing.
Prosecutor Chamil Wanigaratne sought a 10-week adjournment, telling Ms Reece the matter involved "thousands of documents".
"The prosecution is also considering adding a large number of sexual offences against a large number of complainants, it seems," Mr Wanigaratne said.
Defence lawyer Jan de Bruin said the potential new charges should not delay the murder trial of Britt, who has been behind bars on remand since his arrest in February.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"If there are additional charges, one would expect they would work their way through the Magistrates Court," Dr de Bruin said.
Ms Reece ultimately granted the adjournment to September 14, ordering prosecutors to file material, including a case statement, a week before then.
Britt's arrest earlier this year followed what Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher has previously called a "complex" homicide investigation that spanned nearly five months.
The senior officer, who is in charge of ACT Policing's criminal investigations, has said Britt called emergency services to his home on the day in question.
Paramedics found Ms Spence with injuries to "a great proportion of her body", and were unable to save her.
Detective Superintendent O'Meagher said the ensuing police probe had concluded Ms Spence died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.