The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Snowy 2.0, public service ethics, likely to be investigated by Australian National Audit Office

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
July 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auditor-General Grant Hehir at a parliamentary committee hearing into the sports rorts scandal in 2020. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos
Auditor-General Grant Hehir at a parliamentary committee hearing into the sports rorts scandal in 2020. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The massive Snowy 2.0 project may be the subject of an Australian National Audit Office investigation amid huge cost overruns and significant delays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.