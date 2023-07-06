The massive Snowy 2.0 project may be the subject of an Australian National Audit Office investigation amid huge cost overruns and significant delays.
The ANAO has revealed that the huge engineering undertaking, whose cost has already blown out from $2 billion to $5.9 billion and is years behind schedule, is among dozens of government programs and operations it is considering auditing this financial year as part of its work to ensure government transparency and accountability.
Among the office's targets is expected to be standards of behaviour and ethics within the public service.
At a time when trust in the public service has been damaged by discredited programs such as the Robodebt scheme, the audit office has flagged it may examine the compliance of public servants and government agencies with standards of conduct around the acceptance of gifts, benefits and hospitality as well as the implementation of ethical frameworks.
"This could include an audit examining the effectiveness of the Australian Public Service Commission's administration of selected statutory functions relating to upholding high standards of integrity and ethical conduct in the APS," the ANAO said.
The audit office said its Snowy investigation would assess Snowy Hydro Limited's "ongoing management of quality, cost and schedule for Snowy 2.0".
The proposed inquiry comes amid mounting concerns about the project's expense and execution.
Works on one of the main tunnels has been held up for months after a large boring machine became jammed in soft rock and a new chief executive has been brought in.
Not only has the project's cost blown out but it is now not slated for completion before 2029-30, six years later than planned.
The ANAO is also planning audits of a number of other significant areas of government service delivery and expenditure, including the administration of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, the Age Pension, My Health Record and parenting payments.
After a series of scathing reports on the administration of grants by the previous government, the audit office has also flagged it may examine how the Albanese government will administer its $600 million Growing Regions Program.
The program, which is now open for expressions of interest, will provide grants of between $500,00 and $15 million to local governments and not-for-profit organisations for community and economic infrastructure projects in rural and regional areas.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has promised that grants will be awarded according to guidelines that are "merit based, transparent and fairer".
"The Growing Regions Program stands in stark contrast to the discredited grants programs run by the Liberals and Nationals who ignored guidelines and proper process in favour of pork barrelling the schemes for their own electoral advantage," Ms King said.
The ANAO is also considering scrutinising government advertising and the management and oversight of funds distributed under the government's $5.4 billion Child Care Subsidy scheme, which is due to commence on July 10.
The office's ambitious program of work follows a $14.4 million funding boost to the ANAO in the budget over the next four years. In return, the office is expected to complete 45 performance audits this financial year and 48 in 2024-25, which is a return to the levels achieved in 2018-19 before its funding was cut.
In October 2020, the audit office's budget was shrunk by $14 million and at the time the Auditor-General Grant Hehir warned the cut would reduce the number, breadth and depth of the audits his office would be able to undertake.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
