A perverse consequence of the ban on territories being able to legislate on voluntary assisted dying, only repealed in 2022, was that terminally ill people wishing to die at a time and a place of their own choosing would take matters into their own hands.
It was equally perverse and inevitable that such occurrences would be deemed suspicious deaths and be investigated by the authorities.
That is exactly what happened in the case of coronial reform campaigner and late-stage motor neurone disease sufferer Ros Williams, who took her own life in April.
Ms Williams had hoped to pass peacefully under palliative sedation at home.
That was not to be. Her family says a senior doctor at Clare Holland House, the hospice operated under the auspices of Calvary until last weekend, overruled her wishes.
Sedation would have to be administered at Clare Holland House, there was no guarantee she would lose consciousness and it could take her two to three weeks to die.
Ms Williams, who said this was "cruel", told the doctor the decision would force her to take her own life.
The doctor alerted authorities. Police arrived on the family's doorstep shortly afterwards for a "welfare check".
When, after sending family members away, Ms Williams ended her life a few days later 10 police descended on the home. They seized her phone, her laptop and a note she had left behind.
Her body was left unattended in the living room. Family members weren't allowed to touch it or say their farewells until the coroner's undertakers arrived.
Ms Williams was forced to die alone and by her own hand. Her grieving family then had to stand by while police rifled through her possessions and seized her last message to them.
At the time of her death VAD was already legal in Victoria, WA, Tasmania, Queensland and SA.
NSW had passed VAD legislation due to take effect in 2024 and the ACT government was already two months into public consultation on a territory VAD bill expected to go the assembly before the end of the year.
Despite all of the above, and the well documented fact Ms Williams had "decision making capacity" at the time she died, her death is being investigated by the coroner.
An unknown number of Canberrans will face the same bleak choices as Ms Williams between now and when the as yet undrafted ACT VAD legislation takes effect.
While ACT Human Rights Minister Tara Cheyne has said the ACT is working with NSW to see if territorians could access VAD across the border in the interim this is not a given. In any case territorians would not be able to access VAD in their own homes.
The ACT's unique status as a self-governing city state within the borders of NSW presents special challenges for both jurisdictions.
The ACT government's recent "listening report" on VAD noted: "We heard strongly that we need to consider access [to VAD] for NSW residents who rely on the ACT health system" and that "there should be no barriers to an eligible person going home to die [in regional NSW]".
The report also noted that if the ACT ultimately adopted a broader VAD model than other states - such as for instance offering it to under 18s - this could encourage "VAD tourism".
VAD is a complex and highly nuanced issue with many stakeholders.
While the ACT government cannot afford to get this wrong, especially the cross-border and jurisdictional issues, it must act with speed and resolution.
Nobody else should have to endure what Ros Williams and her family have suffered.
