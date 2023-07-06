What led to the failure of a 33-year-old building company

The collapse of a long-standing Canberra construction business has had a ripple effect throughout the local building industry.
Five PBS Building companies entered administration in March, impacting job sites in the ACT, NSW and Queensland.
As one industry professional pointed out to me this week, it looks as though almost every construction business in Canberra is listed as a creditor, claiming money owed by PBS Building.
More than 500 creditors have come forward so far, the administrators said, and the majority of those are connected to the ACT arm of the company.
Aside from an initial statement by one of the directors when the news of voluntary administration emerged in March, PBS Building's directors have remained silent.
But details of how the administration unfolded were revealed in a more than 200-page document released by the administrators.
While it doesn't answer every question, it goes some way to explaining how the 33-year-old business fell apart.
This week Canberrans got a first look at a development proposal for a commercial accommodation block in Gungahlin.
The developer's plan to build an 11-storey tower on a 573-square-metre block attracted early criticism by a nearby resident.
She said 45 units with only 15 car spaces on a "very small block" would exacerbate parking and traffic issues.
Meanwhile, Molonglo are moving ahead with their development plans at Dairy Road, submitting an application for two office buildings.
The commercial towers would be built on the land currently home to the Pickles car yard.
They will form part of the landmark redevelopment of the Fyshwick site, which will also include about 400 new homes once complete.
There was good news for mortgage holders this week, when the Reserve Bank decided to hold the cash rate at its monthly meeting.
But some home owners are already struggling under the weight of 12 rate rises since May 2022.
Modelling by Canstar found a dozen rate increases had added more than $2000 to the monthly repayments for some Canberra households.
The rates decision followed the monthly home value figures, release by property data firm CoreLogic.
Canberra property values rose for the second consecutive month, led by a 0.5 per cent increase in house values.
The growth was putting sellers back in the driver's seat, one expert said, as "sluggish" selling conditions started to turn around.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
