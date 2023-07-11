The Canberra Times
Restaurant review: Charcoal Grill - the restaurant where time stands still

By Chris Hansen
July 12 2023 - 5:30am
The 400g scotch fillet. Picture by Karleen Minney
Have y'all watched Yellowstone? In his opening speech to announce he is running for the governor of Montana, Yellowstone Ranch's John Dutton says, "I am the opposite of progress. I am the wall that it bashes against, and I will not be the one who breaks."

