Bearnaise is a magical concoction of white vinegar infused with escallots, black peppercorns, tarragon and white wine, which is then blended with clarified butter, egg yolks, chervil and more tarragon. It contains both water and oil which, as most ranchers will be aware, don't get on well together. So in order to make a sauce out of them, you need to add egg yolks which hold the tiny particles of oil and water at arm's length. To work, the oil needs to be added last with a lot of energy to form tiny particles, usually in a small stream, while whisking vigorously. Half of learning how to make it is learning how to fix it. A bit more vinegar would give this one the Rip Wheeler knockout punch, but the texture is mighty fine and it slips perfectly like a warm blanket over these massive chunks of cow. We wash all of this down with a 2018 Charles Melton Grains of Paradise Shiraz which is full bodied, opulent and classic in style. Not unlike my mate Dimitri, the developer.