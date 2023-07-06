Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has not held back on the controversy over Donald Trump Jnr's cancelled Australian speaking tour, describing him - in now deleted tweets - as "a big baby who isn't very popular" while insisting he got a visa and he did not "get cancelled".
The eldest son of former US president Donald Trump was just days away from his scheduled events in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, but on Wednesday the organisers Turning Point Australia notified that the tour was off and paid tickets, some as high as $2500, had to be refunded.
The initial burst of publicity from the organisers blamed the Home Affairs Department for not granting him a visa, but the Minister on Thursday confirmed that is fake news.
"Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square - but he says it was stolen. Now he's trying to blame the Australian Government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour," Ms O'Neil tweeted, before deleting the posts.
"Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn't get cancelled. He's just a big baby, who isn't very popular."
Her opposition counterpart James Paterson has questioned the tactic of ridiculing Trump Jnr.
"Like it or not, Trump could be elected president again in less than 18 months," the senator said.
"If that happens, I hope for the sake of the AUKUS agreement that cabinet ministers in national security portfolios are able to restrain themselves from juvenile tweets like these."
It is not known why Ms O'Neil's tweets were deleted, but it understood they were factually correct.
The events had been heavily promoted on social media, newspapers and on Sky News Australia, but there had also been a campaign to encourage a boycott of the events.
Donald Trump Jnr had been scheduled to speak in the three Australian cities between July 9 and 11 as part of a "Trump Live" tour.
The organisers said 8000 tickets had already been sold across the three states, with all VIP tickets selling out in the first week of the tour announcement.
The website for Turning Point Australia listed Trump Jnr as having a "fearlessly outspoken, anti-politically correct stance has captured the imagination of conservatives from around the world".
South Australian Liberal Senator Alex Antic was set to MC the speaking tour.
With AAP
