Anna Cody has been named as Australia's next Sex Discrimination Commissioner, taking the reins from her high-profile predecessor Kate Jenkins.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced the Western Sydney University dean would become the eighth woman in the role on Thursday after she was chosen for her work in advocating for women and fighting discrimination.
"Through her work in Community Legal Centres, on the Board of the Legal Aid Commission of NSW and her role now as Dean of the School of Law at Western Sydney University, Dr Cody has a deep understanding of the systemic discrimination Australian women still face," Mr Dreyfus said.
Dr Cody will start at the Human Rights Commission as its Sex Discrimination Commissioner on September 4 and is tasked with delivering the recommendations of the landmark Respect at Work report, Mr Dreyfus said.
The legal professional will begin her five-year tenure in 2023 as former commissioner Kate Jenkins retires from the post she held since 2016.
Ms Jenkins, who finished up in the role in April, has been praised for "remarkable contribution", which included reviews and reports into sexual harassment and bullying at workplaces and institutions including Federal Parliament, universities and Australian gymnastics.
The former commissioner led Parliament's Set the Standard report following a series of explosive allegations of sexual misconduct in the halls of power.
Mr Dreyfus said the report "laid down the path to a better, safer and more respectful workplace".
The report found one-in-three people surveyed working across the federal parliament reported being sexually harassed on the job.
In February this year, parliamentarians endorsed a new code of conduct for themselves and their staff to lift the standards of behaviour.
Ms Jenkins told The Canberra Times in June change could be felt in Parliament House.
"I can't guarantee perfect, but some really important systemic change has happened," she said.
"When I'm at Parliament, people do come up to me at all levels, whether it's parliamentarians, staffers journalists, come up to me and quietly say 'it is different.' And a lot of those people have been there for a very long time."
