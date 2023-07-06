The Canberra Times
Nine newspapers apologises for running Advance's 'sexist and racist' Voice ad

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
The Advance advertisement. Picture by Karen Barlow
Nine entertainment has apologised for running a full-page newspaper ad campaigning against the Voice to Parliament which has been widely condemned as being sexist, racist and disgusting.

