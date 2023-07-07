The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Whilst the majority said they would vote yes, there are plenty who need more convincing.

By Dechlan Brennan
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite leading the nation in support for the Voice, many Canberrans don't know enough to cast their vote - or even that there's a referendum coming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.