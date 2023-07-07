Monaro delays as highway gains safety upgrade

Travellers from Canberra to the far South Coast of NSW can expect delays as new safety barriers are set in place along the Monaro Highway at intervals along a six-kilometre section between Rock Flat, south of Cooma, and Nimmitabel in the coming weeks.
Motorists using the highway will encounter traffic light-controlled lane closures with 60kmh speed restrictions as the new barriers are installed.
It is part of a $20 million Monaro Highway upgrade program and will also include motorcycle under-run protection placed on the existing guardrails and safety barriers.
Transport for NSW said there were 15 crashes recorded on this stretch of the Monaro Highway from July 2017 to July 2022, resulting in one fatality and three serious injuries.
The Rock Flat barriers follow on from upgrades to the section which links Cooma to the ACT border, where centrelines were widened and rumble strips installed ahead of the current ski season.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
