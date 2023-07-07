Monaro delays as highway gains safety upgrade

The Canberra Times
Transport for NSW engaged in $20m safety upgrade program for the Monaro Highway south of Canberra

PB
By Peter Brewer
July 7 2023 - 11:00am
Travellers from Canberra to the far South Coast of NSW can expect delays as new safety barriers are set in place along the Monaro Highway at intervals along a six-kilometre section between Rock Flat, south of Cooma, and Nimmitabel in the coming weeks.

