Phone tap review reveals alleged family violence order breach

A 30-year-old Chifley man will face the ACT Magistrates Court after allegedly breaching a Family Violence Order on multiple occasions while on remand.
The alleged offender was remanded in the Alexander Maconochie Centre on June 5 when he was issued with an FVO from the court prohibiting contact with a protected person.
But on June 13, he called a family member using the AMC's telephone service and during that conversation allegedly instructed the family member to contact the protected person.
Police further allege that between June 15 and 17, the man made three similar calls, instructing the family member to contact the protected person.
Around this date, the order was discharged and the man released from prison.
But a review of AMC phone records triggered his re-arrest on July 6.
He has been charged with contravening a family violence order and breaching a good behaviour order.
Officer in Charge of ACT Policing's Family Violence and Victims of Crime, Acting Inspector Troy Gordon, said this was yet another recent example where police have laid charges in a family violence matter where the alleged offender has been on remand at the time of the offending.
He said police would "demonstrate to the ACT community that police will seek to hold perpetrators of family violence accountable for their conduct, we will continue to work with our partner agencies to ensure that family violence victims are protected".
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
