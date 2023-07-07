The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Health Services novice nurse consolidation program boosts workforce

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurse Nari Kim who graduated from Canberra Health Services Novice Nurse Consolidation Program on Friday. Picture by Gary Ramage
Nurse Nari Kim who graduated from Canberra Health Services Novice Nurse Consolidation Program on Friday. Picture by Gary Ramage

Twenty-five junior nurses only able to work part-time or on working visas graduated through an alternative program on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.