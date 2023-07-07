Tony Burke appoints Anna Booth as Fair Work Ombudsman

Former Deputy President of the Fair Work Commission and former senior union figure Anna Booth has been appointed as Fair Work Ombudsman.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke announced the appointment on Friday saying she would bring extensive experience in workplace relations to the role and that he was confident she would execute her duties with skill, rigour and impartiality.
The office of the Fair Work Ombudsman is charged with improving compliance in workplaces covered by the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) and fair work instruments.
Ms Booth was Deputy President of the Fair Work Commission from 2012 to 2020.
She returned as Director of CoSolve Pty Ltd, a workplace relations consultancy firm, in 2020 a position she held before the Fair Work Commission.
Ms Booth has been National Secretary of the Textile, Clothing and Footwear Union of Australia and a Vice President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions. She has also been a non-executive director of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, NRMA, SOCOG, ME Bank, IFM Investors and the chair of the law firm Slater & Gordon.
Mr Burke said the Albanese government was committed to an independent, trusted and empowered Fair Work Ombudsman.
The minister thanked the outgoing Ombudsman Sandra Parker and said he was grateful for the judgement and professionalism she applied to the role.
Her term will end on July 14 and Deputy Fair Work Ombudsman Kristen Hannah will act in the position until Ms Booth starts her 5-year term on September 1.
Ms Booth rose to national attention during her union career in the late 1980s and '90s for exposing the exploitation of migrant workers in sweatshop operations.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
