A brewer, a creative producer and a design thinker walk into a cinema.
It's not the beginning of a joke but rather a conversation: how beer, art and cultural institutions can lead the transition to a regenerative future.
On Saturday, Arc Cinema at the National Film and Sound Archive will play host to three Australian climate champions, coming together to swap stories and inspire Canberrans to join the climate action movement and find innovative solutions in their homes, workplaces and communities.
Canberra's Laurence Kain is on the panel, co-founder of local favourite Capital Brewing Co.
Last year, Capital Brewing became the first Australian brewery to go carbon neutral, powered by renewable energy and diverting hundreds of tonnes of brewing by-products to organic farming.
Kain is joined by Woiwurrung and Maneroo man Christian Hampson, co-founder of Yerrabingin, a startup focusing on Indigenous design thinking for collaborative solutions. Hampson is an expert in Indigenous cultural heritage management, bringing First Nations knowledge and cutting edge design thinking together.
Yerrabingin's rooftop farm in Sydney's South Eveleigh is a world-first, sustaining more than 2000 Australian native food plants. Yerrabingin has netted awards in sustainability, community engagement and horticulture, working with local government, major tech companies and banks.
Science communicator Catherine Polcz rounds out the panel. Polcz curates 100 Climate Conversations at the Powerhouse Museum: a series of talks with scientists, First Nations leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs and small business owners committed to climate action and sustainability.
The panel discussion is one of three free events at National Film and Sound Archive for Uncharted Territory, Canberra's new arts and innovation festival. Other events include a panel discussion on playful and vibrant places and a screening of The Giants, followed by a Q&A with Bob Brown.
The panel discussion, How beer, art and cultural institutions can lead the transition to a regenerative future, is on at Arc Cinema on Saturday at 4.30pm, and is hosted by the archive's head of programs and place Chris Mercer. There will be a Capital Brewing pop up in the courtyard from 2pm.
