The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | Linda Burney ties Voice to Parlaiment to practical outcomes

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated July 7 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a change of government tactics, Linda Burney this week deployed a sheet anchor to tie the Voice to practical outcomes. At the same time, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is weaponising the cost of living to flail it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.