The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

From caravan to shed to house: student photographer Griffin Mitchell-Jenkins hopeful for Annie Leibowitz mentorship

By Leon Stoljar
July 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Student photographer Griffin Mitchell-Jenkins has applied for a mentorship with Annie Leibowitz. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Student photographer Griffin Mitchell-Jenkins has applied for a mentorship with Annie Leibowitz. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

When student photographer Griffin Mitchell-Jenkins came across an Annie Leibovitz mentorship program, he knew it was perfect for him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.