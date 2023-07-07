Australia accepted the third umpire's decision to disallow the catch of Ben Duckett by Mitchell Starc without any rancour or protest. It was very disappointing that some of the English players and what seemed to be a large proportion of the spectators at Lords, including the MCC members, did not respect the runout decision relating to Bairstow. The decision which was within the laws of the game. It was also within the spirit of the game based on the views of several English and Australia captains.