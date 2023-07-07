The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

AWM should more to expose the horrors of war

By Letters to the Editor
July 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Displaying large scale images of devastated German cities alongside G for George at the AWM would provide important context. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Displaying large scale images of devastated German cities alongside G for George at the AWM would provide important context. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Denis Moriarty's column "Australian War Memorial should help us understand conflict" (canberratimes.com.au, July 6) was one of the best thoughtful pieces I've read about Australia's unusual commemoration of war.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.