The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Deputy ACT Chief Police Officer Doug Boudry wants non-urgent police matters to be reported online

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police Minister Mick Gentleman and Deputy Chief Police Officer Doug Boudry at the announcement of the new online reporting portal. Picture by Karleen Minney
Police Minister Mick Gentleman and Deputy Chief Police Officer Doug Boudry at the announcement of the new online reporting portal. Picture by Karleen Minney

It is the one awful outcome that everyone working in the police Operations call-taking centre dreads: not dispatching a patrol team quick enough when a particular job turns ugly and someone's life is in danger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.