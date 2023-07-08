"The guy is good," Yair Rodriguez says, "he's one of the greatest of all time."
The guy is Alex Volkanovski. A concreter he was, who rose to the top of the UFC featherweight division and is making a case to be known as one of the greatest mixed martial artists we have ever seen.
Then there is Rodriguez, who shakes Volkanovski's hand and tells him what an honour it will be to share the octagon with the Australian star, who wants to be the guy.
He promises a banger when they meet for the undisputed featherweight championship in the UFC 290 headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday [AEST].
And Rodriguez [16-3, one no contest] will need to be perfect, because that's just about what it takes to beat Volkanovski [25-2].
Only two have done it before. One was Islam Makhachev, who Volkanovski challenged for the lightweight title in a fight many thought he won - and the Australian is vowing to earn another shot and reign over two divisions at the same time.
"Mate, I've told youse, and I ain't lying, and I've proved it time and time again, I want to be active," Volkanovski said.
"I want to get that rematch, I want to get that second belt and I'm going to keep both divisions busy, I promise you that.
"I've got business to deal with this weekend. I'm taking him really serious. But moving forward, I want to keep both divisions busy once I take that belt.
"But like I said, I've got a threat in front of me so let me deal with that first."
Volkanovski is one of four Australians on the card at UFC 290, joining Robert Whittaker, Jimmy Crute and Shannon Ross in entering the octagon. Jack Della Maddalena was supposed to be in the mix too, only for his fight to be scrapped at late notice. You can throw in New Zealand's Dan Hooker for good measure.
The Australian influx prompted Paralympian Dylan Alcott - who popped up at the pre-fight press conference - grabbed a microphone to ask UFC president Dana White if he would ask Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to declare a public holiday should every Australian win their fight in Las Vegas.
"I don't think he gives a shit what I think," White laughed, "but it sounds good to me."
Sunday marks another chance for Whittaker to close in on another shot at the UFC's middleweight crown.
The title is back in the hands of Israel Adesanya, with Whittaker targeting a third fight with the New Zealand-based champion who took the title from him four years ago.
Adesanya dropped the belt to Alex Pereira in November before regaining the title when he finally vanquished his former kickboxing rival in a rematch this past April.
Whittaker [25-6] is favoured to move past Dricus Du Plessis [19-2] in what looms as a possible title eliminator, effectively setting up another date with Adesanya when the UFC returns to Sydney in September - but the Australian contender is refusing to take his South African rival lightly.
"A man who's got nothing to lose, who's been counted out, who's the underdog, would have to be one of the most dangerous things you can encounter," Whittaker said.
"I understand the threat and the gravity he's bringing, and I'm treating it with the respect it deserves."
But ask Du Plessis if he has nothing to lose and his answer is simple.
"That's actually BS. I have everything to lose," Du Plessis said.
"I have the goal to be champion of the world, and Robert Whittaker is the next step in that ladder. It's a very, very tall order, but I believe that I've done everything I can possibly do, and I know I'm ready to overcome this obstacle and get to the next stage and be the No.1 contender."
