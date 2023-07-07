It also failed to adequately recognise the problem of challenging student behaviours and the extent to which teachers can address these as factors in teacher attraction and retention. The 2019 TIMMS report, to name just one of many data sources on student welfare and behaviour, found, among other things; half of year 8 students report coming to school tired everyday, only half of students starting school have foundation literacy and numeracy skills compared to 80 per cent internationally, and 36 per cent of year 8 students report being bullied at least monthly. Read the latest annual survey report by Paul Kidson at ACU and you will find that nearly half of all school principals reported being assaulted by parents or students. It is clear that there is a significant problem in schools that is reducing the attractiveness of teaching as a career option and is leading to an increasing number of teachers leaving the profession. These are workplace health and safety matters that require a systematic, multi-layered response, not just "higher standards" for teachers, teacher education students and teacher pracs.