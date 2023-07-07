I know about the teacher shortage in Australia. After 25 years working as an education academic and dean, I decided to go back to school to see if I could help. I teach secondary social sciences. I've been doing this now for over a year as a relief teacher.
Here's what I think about the Jason Clare report into initial teacher education. Yes, it found that a large percentage of graduating teachers said they were ill-prepared for the challenges of classroom teaching. It also noted a high proportion of teachers leave teaching within the first three years of teaching.
But teaching is an increasingly challenging profession and the preparation, professional support and rewards for teachers who take up this challenge are self-evidently insufficient to sustain so many of them in the profession.
And the report should have addressed those root causes, namely the widely reported reasons people either don't consider teaching as a career or choose to leave it soon after they start: poor working conditions.
The 2021 report Valuing the Teaching Profession, commissioned by the NSW Teachers Federation, found teachers' pay and working conditions had slipped dramatically over recent years when compared to those in other professions. Dr Geoff Gallop, Patrick Lee and the Hon Dr Tricia Kavanagh's report found that significant pay rises are needed to attract and retain high quality candidates to the profession. It would have been a major breakthrough if the Australian Government Review had responded similarly by recommending significant pay rises for teachers, but then again, such a recommendation would have required a major financial investment by our governments.
Instead, this report failed to do one key thing - instead of requiring state and territory governments to take responsibility for addressing working conditions (pay and workload), it decided regulation was preferable.
It also failed to adequately recognise the problem of challenging student behaviours and the extent to which teachers can address these as factors in teacher attraction and retention. The 2019 TIMMS report, to name just one of many data sources on student welfare and behaviour, found, among other things; half of year 8 students report coming to school tired everyday, only half of students starting school have foundation literacy and numeracy skills compared to 80 per cent internationally, and 36 per cent of year 8 students report being bullied at least monthly. Read the latest annual survey report by Paul Kidson at ACU and you will find that nearly half of all school principals reported being assaulted by parents or students. It is clear that there is a significant problem in schools that is reducing the attractiveness of teaching as a career option and is leading to an increasing number of teachers leaving the profession. These are workplace health and safety matters that require a systematic, multi-layered response, not just "higher standards" for teachers, teacher education students and teacher pracs.
Notwithstanding these shortcomings, the review may well make a positive contribution to addressing the challenges facing schools, teachers, education departments and universities. The call for more rigorous research, particularly projects employing randomised trials is welcome along with funding for such research, either through the ARC or, better still, a new national education research fund that would support the recommended research approaches and questions. Education research funding, as a proportion of ARC funding, was below 3 per cent of the ARC budget a few years ago when I was a dean.
Also welcome is recommendation two, regarding the inclusion of specific content in teacher education programs. The teaching of phonics, a more explicit focus on clinical practice and cognitive science as foundation knowledge, are all likely to excite heated debate in education faculties but the case is well made for these recommendations and the panel, comprising several senior academics and education research professionals, is well qualified to make that call.
The review recommends a number of initiatives to attract quality school leavers and career change candidates to teaching including national marketing campaigns to address misconceptions about teaching, more national honours for teachers and teacher award programs. These are good ideas.
Recommendation 13 addresses the need to do more to promote teaching as a mid-career pathway. At the moment, a person with an undergraduate qualification needs to undertake a two-year full-time Masters program to qualify as a teacher. This is beyond the financial reach of most potential students as they cannot afford to forgo employment for that period, especially when they have to undertake up to 60 days of placements in schools. While there is always room for more flexibility in teaching courses, a recommendation of the review, returning to the one-year graduate diploma, at face value, contradicts other recommendations for more content in teacher education. The solution is scholarships and paid internships for career change teacher candidates. I can imagine an education department recruiting career change teacher candidates, sponsoring their study over a two-year period and providing employment as a teachers' aide over the course of their study.
Recommendations for better co-ordination of professional experience, for higher quality professional experience, better recognition for mentor teachers, streamlining reporting requirements for higher education providers and providing funds to improve the quality of teacher education programs and to embed new content in those programs are welcome and the rationale for each is well supported in the review.
Late last year, one of my Year 10 classes was discussing subject selection for Year 11 and that led to a discussion of careers. No one wanted to be a teacher and they said it was because of some of the student behaviour they had observed. This was a good class, at a really good school with excellent leadership and an experienced, professional teaching staff.
While there are many positive and welcome recommendations in this latest review of teacher education, I fear that unless there is a co-ordinated strategy to address school climate and classroom behaviour, more than adding content to teacher education courses, and a significant investment in teacher pay and working conditions, attracting and retaining teachers will remain a problem.
