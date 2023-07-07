A pair of Australian legends have declared Tom Wright is ready to thrive in the Wallabies No.15 jumper and make it his own in the lead up to the World Cup.
The 25-year-old stepped into the role for the Brumbies at the start of the Super Rugby season and while there were some hiccups, largely exceeded expectations.
Wright's performances have earned him first crack at the fullback position in Australia's clash with the Springboks as the Wallabies look to snap a 60-year drought in Pretoria.
The Brumby is in a battle with Andrew Kellaway for the No.15 jumper at the World Cup, the latter recovering from injury.
Former Australian fullback Glen Ella is currently in camp with the team and he quickly identified Wright's ability.
"We had Glen Ella over here as a classic Wallaby and he commented on how much potential Tom has as fullback," Australian coach Eddie Jones said. "He's got good pace, he's got good power, he's got a good kicking game and he's a good communicator.
"His job is to make sure that the kicks we receive from South Africa we return with interest, either by running or kicking."
While Jones has backed Wright to deliver in Pretoria, the South Africans are sure to target the relatively inexperienced fullback in a hostile environment.
Wright struggled in the Brumbies semi-final loss to the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton, making a number of costly errors.
Former Wallaby Joe Roff believes that outing was a simple hiccup and backed the fullback to deliver on the big stage in South Africa.
"He's a big-game player," Roff said. "He's a guy that loves big matches and he's a game changer. He has that X-factor that can be the difference, particularly in Test matches. When they're tight, you need someone to create opportunities, both for himself and for others to score."
