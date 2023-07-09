Ian Morrison (Letters, July 1) left a couple of icons off his list of places we're not allowed or supposed to climb.
In addition to Uluru and Wollumbin (more recently known through ignorance of their actual names and/or Eurocentric arrogance as Ayres Rock and Mount Warning) he failed to mention that we don't have the freedom to climb the Sydney Opera House, St Mary's Cathedral or the Australian War Memorial.
Surely any red-blooded true blue Aussie would love to have the freedom to claim "I've climbed the big five".
And to assist all wishing to ascend Ian's forgotten three there should be climbing ropes firmly attached to the superstructures.
Perhaps, where there's space, provision could also be made for stalls on top with vendors selling all manner of refreshments and even key rings that could double as tools for some Bazza or Sheila or to scratch their name and date on the surface.
Or perhaps we could just show some sensitivity to our Indigenous community and accept that Uluru and Wollumbin (and so many other places) have great cultural significance that should be respected and honoured.
If that makes me "woke" I'd be proud to be known as such.
I agree with Bruce Cameron on the real death toll in Vietnam. The official figure of 523 is just the starting point. I was in the Falklands war in 1982. Only 255 British deaths are attributed to the conflict.
The real toll is much higher, probably in the thousands. Records are not kept of those who take their own lives. I like the idea of the AWM recognising these people. I doubt the British government will do the same.
Your recent report on the Vietnam anniversary referred to a Vietnam 50th Commemoration "medal".
This is an error as the actual item available on request by veterans is a commemorative medallion accompanied by a personalised certificate.
The medallion and certificate is only available to ADF personnel who actually served in Vietnam. This includes Navy, Army and RAAF members.
The medallion cannot be worn with any other medals. Veterans and family members need to apply for the medallion and certificate through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
I respond to Roger Terry's "Vietnam myths and lies" (Letters, July 5).
In 2019 I commented as follows on a review by Dr David Stephens on the Honest History website of Mark Dapin's Australia's Vietnam: Myth vs History.
"In the latter half of 1971, a few weeks after the third Melbourne Moratorium, a team from the Army's Officer Cadet School (OCS), of which I was a member, played hockey against Monash University.
"We arrived at Monash in a bus clearly marked as an Army one. In the team were at least four Vietnam veterans although, being in recreation dress, they were not identifiable as such.
"As word of our presence spread, the game attracted more spectators than usual ... most were not appreciative of our presence or of our vocation. At least once a woman ran onto the field and sat down, halting play for several minutes; several times spectators refused to return the ball when it went out of bounds.
"As we boarded our bus, a small number gathered around shouting invective ... as I took my seat a young woman spat on the window adjacent. This happened to several other of my teammates".
There were no comments on this, let alone any "scholarly rejections" of its validity.
The new layout of the puzzle page is cramped and challenging. You haven't made it easier, and you certainly haven't won me over.
Sudoku is an improvement, but the nine-letter word format is cramped and confusing in size and shape. I must be inherently dishonest because having the answers so close makes it impossible for me not to cheat.
Surely you can place the answers on a different page.
I miss Swamp and Insanity Streak, two less chuckles each day.
Re Jorge Gapella's letter re noisy cars and petrol heads (Letters, June 30).
The Canberra International Dragway has not been operational since Ms Carnell and Mr Smyth had the facility closed down in 1998. The venue was privately financed, constructed and successfully managed to an international standard for decades.
Summernats do not run drag racing events as part of their schedule. They were an adjunct event in hand with the dragway prior to it's disgraceful closure.
According to the ACM reader survey on the Voice, 72 per cent of respondents feel they have not been provided with enough information by the federal government to make an informed decision.
The government's predicament is it does not appear to have a clue about what it's all about and how it would improve the lives of Indigenous Australians.
Making changes to the constitution is very difficult as voters are averse to change. The Albanese government, by not providing sufficient information and simply relying on "goodwill" and "the vibe" is flogging a dead horse.
They are willing the referendum to fail. That is a shame.
By highlighting deficiencies in Indigenous health, education, jobs and housing Linda Burney is indicating the department she heads, the National Indigenous Australians Agency, and its staff, are not up to the job. She also condemns herself given she is the minister.
Ms Burney should be reorganising her department to fix the problems, not advocating for yet another body, especially one created on the basis of race.
There are obvious problems in Indigenous communities but none require permanent, race-based constitutional changes to fix.
Legislation and better use of existing resources are all that's needed, along with some truth telling based on facts and an eye to the future, not the uncertain past.
Linda Burney's priorities for improving the lives of indigenous people are laudable; health, education, jobs and housing. But why wait for a Voice?
She is one of 11 Indigenous members in federal parliament. Surely, she and her fellow Indigenous members should act now.
Present your pathway to resolving these issues, Ms Burney. Legislation can be drafted and voted on within a very short time. Even if Parliament is in recess it can be recalled.
The problem with the Voice, and why so many of us are against it, is there is no need to change our constitution to fix these problems.
Their resolution can only be achieved through legislation considered and adopted by the current and future parliaments.
Enshrining the rights of a minority in a constitutional Voice just does not cut it. The doctrine of equality is sacrosanct.
Many of us also have a deep suspicion that the Voice will take on a very wide and endless remit, far beyond Linda's four priorities and pushed by activists fronting various causes.
Karen Barlow seems to accentuate the Australian rural urban divide with her statement that rural regional Australia is the "backbone of the nation" (canberratimes.com.au, July 4) Really? I thought we were off the sheep's back decades ago.
Surely with a much greater population, and the more enlightened attitude on social issues such as the Voice revealed by Karen, we urbanites are the real backbone.
Karen Barlow's analysis of "Why voters are saying 'yes' or 'no' to the Voice" (canberratimes.com.au, July 5) references a survey of 10,000 voters by ACM which shows less than 40 per cent of respondents intend to vote "yes".
This is down significantly on the over 60 per cent of voters who indicated a "yes" intention early in the year.
Fascinating as Barlow's analysis is, what the survey doesn't show is why in excess of 20 per cent of voters have changed their mind from "yes" to "no".
That is what would be most instructive, and would surely be the information needed by the "yes" case as it seeks to boost their support to a level where the referendum has a better than even chance of success.
I propose that henceforth all elected and employed Commonwealth officials be required to pause each July 7 to remember, reflect and regret the actions of those Commonwealth officials which gave rise to the illegal ill treatment of so many of their financially vulnerable fellow citizens. RRR Day, for short. How long will the outrage last? One news cycle?
I'd have thought the Voice hubbub would be more muted given the number of participants on each side who carry baggage or live in glass houses.
Matthew Dickerson's article about the running costs of an electric car (canberratimes.com.au, July 3) has a ten-fold error. His numbers imply that his electric example has an efficiency of 1.67kWh/100 km, The correct number is 16.7. His other numbers are reasonable. So, his typical EV has a 7.5x, not 75x, lower cost for "fuel" than an ICE car using 9.4 litres per 100 km.
Presumably Brindabella Christian College receives funding from taxpayers. Why then is any advertising allowed which - in whatever form - would have to be deemed political.
Re draining the lake (Letters, July 5). A few years ago I suggested LBG be drained to provide more land for apartment blocks. It would also stop those pesky seaplanes.
Media references to "heavily armed police" suggest there should be a limit on the number of bicep curls in the station gym.
Work slaves, wage-theft victims and gig-economy hostages must all have gazed google-eyed, in jaw-dropping astonishment, when contemplating what a bureaucrat might be "compensated" given they failed to notice an over-payment of $200,000 ("CSIRO pay saga almost sorted", canberratimes.com.au, July 3.
I concur with B J Millar's observations about the Chilean visa system (Letters, July 6). I found the entire system so utterly exasperating that, had we not already paid for our trip, I would have pulled the plug on the whole holiday.
Rosalind Bruhn (Letters, July 6) wants to know the name of Schrodinger's cat. It did not have one. It was a hypothetical cat in a thought experiment with the ability to be dead and alive at the same time. I suggest Lazarus.
Rosalind Bruhn laments that Schrodinger's cat has no name (Letters, July 6). I submit "Trim". Schrodinger's cat illustrated the uncertainty principle. Trim, Matthew Flinder's cat, was the first feline to circumnavigate Australia. There is uncertainty about his fate. He disappeared on his way to England.
