She has scored more goals than anyone in A-League Women's history and 62 caps for the Matildas. Fair to say Michelle Heyman isn't exactly a secret weapon.
But she looms as a major boost for Gungahlin United after returning to the fold in the Capital Football National Premier League Women's title race.
Fourth-placed Gungahlin head to Melrose to face the West Canberra Wanderers on Sunday, desperate to snap a two-game losing streak and cement their place in the top four.
Heyman's return to Gungahlin's ranks this year comes after a stellar ALW campaign with Canberra United which even had some wondering if she could force her way back into the fold for the Matildas ahead of the World Cup.
But the striker Australia will be watching is Sam Kerr - the goal-scoring sensation Heyman overtook to become the ALW's leading scorer two years ago.
A win over Gungahlin would see the Wanderers claim another top four scalp after beating competition heavyweights Canberra Olympic last week.
A Bella Barac strike saw Canberra Croatia jump to the top of the NPLW competition ladder with a 1-0 win over the Canberra United Academy at Deakin Stadium on Thursday night.
Canberra Olympic and Belconnen United have a golden chance to close the gap given they have a game in hand - but they'll have to wait after their game slated for O'Connor Enclosed Oval on Sunday was postponed.
Belconnen sit second on 28 competition points - one behind Canberra Croatia - and boast a superior goal difference, as do Canberra Olympic, who are third on 26 points.
ANU will close out the round against Tuggeranong United at ANU South Oval on Sunday.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
