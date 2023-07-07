Lachlan Roff follows the same routine every time he prepares to walk on to a rugby field.
The 17-year-old tapes up his wrist, grabs a texter and writes the name Jake on the tape.
It's a simple act, but it's a powerful reminder for Lachlan that his father will always be with him, even if he's not physically with us today.
Jake, the brother of former Brumbies and Wallabies star Joe Roff, died from brain cancer in 2015. Lachlan was just nine.
Lachlan recognises he was too young to fully comprehend what was happening at the time but has spent his teenage years determined to do his father proud.
"At the time, it probably didn't hit as hard as it would've today," Lachlan said. "It was still pretty tough going to the hospital and seeing him.
"It's been tough growing up without him. You want your dad to watch your games and support you. I've had other people like my pop and uncle and my mum's boyfriend come to almost every game and act as a father figure.
"Every game I tape my wrist and write dad's name on it to make sure he's always with me."
Jake's death hit the Roff family hard, but they quickly rallied around each other as they navigated an incredibly challenging period.
Joe and his father Glen stepped up to fill some of the gap left by Jake and provide Lachlan and his youngster sister Maisie with a father figure.
Lachlan has followed in his father's footsteps as a student at Marist College and has spent the past two years in the school's 1st XV.
The 17-year-old also featured in the ACT Brumbies under 18s team in matches against Melbourne and the Force in the past week.
Joe acknowledged how tough the past eight years have been, but said Jake would be proud of the young man his son has grown up to be today.
"It's been difficult but also rewarding," he said. "You watch Lachy play and his resemblance to his father in uncanny. He's really turning into a fine young man like his father as well.
"It's been really hard but we're all proud of the reflection he is of his father. His grandfather and myself and a few others have taken a special interest in him. He's now forging his own way, he's very driven, wants to achieve a lot in life and is already making us proud."
Lachlan is appreciative of the support his uncle and pop have given him throughout his teenage years and recognises they have played a key role in his growth as a person.
The trio have regular lunches where no topics are off limits, the conversation flowing from lighthearted to serious as they each impart nuggets of wisdom and learn about a rapidly changing world.
"They're really supportive of me," Lachlan said. "Whenever we're at family things, they love to talk to me all the time. We talk about footy or whatever I need. We also go out for a boys' lunch and just talk about life, the future and rugby."
Joe and Lachlan have formed a close bond throughout the years, however there is one area they don't see eye to eye on.
Joe is a Vikings legend, his brother however, played for the Royals. Lachlan looks set to follow in his father's footsteps and join the Royals when he leaves school at the end of the year, much to his uncle's dismay.
"Jake would have given anything to be able to see Lachlan run around today in a Brumbies jersey," Joe said. "I tried to talk him into going to my old club but he's decided to go to his father's old club next year. I'm very disappointed, it's the only thing that detracts from him."
John I Dent Cup
Vikings v Uni-Norths at Viking Park, Saturday 3.10pm; Wests v Queanbeyan at Jamison Oval, Saturday 3.05pm; Penrith v Gungahlin at Nepean Rugby Park, Saturday 3.05.
Premier XVs
ViQueens v Uni-Norths at Viking Park, Saturday 1.40pm; Penrith v Gungahlin at Nepean Rugby Park, Saturday 1.40pm.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
