The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Public housing in Canberra has not kept up with ACT population growth: Pegasus Economics report

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A review of the ACT's budget papers noted public housing stock had not kept up with population growth. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
A review of the ACT's budget papers noted public housing stock had not kept up with population growth. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Canberra's stock of public housing has failed to keep up with population growth and planned extra dwellings would only return the number of properties to 2018 levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.