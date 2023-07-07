Canberra Race Club chief executive Darren Pearce has declared Friday's landmark announcement of a new partnership with TAB is just the beginning as he looks to set his organisation up for the future.
The club unveiled a new deal with TAB and Sky Racing that will guarantee future revenue streams and ensure Thoroughbred Park races are broadcast in 68 countries around the world.
The partnership comes on the back of the announcement of a rejigged racing calendar and a new $1 million race day featuring both the Black Opal Stakes and Canberra Cup in March.
Pearce hailed the new deal as a major coup but said it's just the first step in his bid to futureproof the industry in the region.
Other racing jurisdictions across the country are guaranteed a share of government gambling tax revenue. The ACT, however, is different. Canberra Race Club instead receives funding through a memorandum of understanding that must be renegotiated every five years.
Pearce started as chief executive last September with a vision to ensure his organisation is not reliant on government funding and the TAB partnership is the latest corporate deal in his efforts to revamp the club.
Progressing the Canberra Racecourse master plan is the next item on his priority list and he hopes to accelerate progress on the project.
The plan includes turning some of the land at the track into apartments, cafes and restaurants in what the club views as prime real estate.
Doing so would require the rezoning of land, with Pearce optimistic that will occur within the next six to twelve months.
"I'm just getting started," Pearce said. "There were some operational things that we needed to do to shore up our business and that was to build the new track, get the media rights and sponsorship deal done and start investing in our events and customer facilities.
"The major piece of the strategy that needs to be delivered is our master plan. Sixty per cent of the land that we hold is essential for racing and training operations but there's 40 per cent that has the potential to be rezoned and developed to increase housing supply, increase affordable housing and build to rent accommodation. There's an opportunity for people to start businesses and to be a significant contributor to the community."
Pearce is not sitting on his hands as they await an update on the classification of land and officials are hard at work outlining plans for the redevelopment.
The chief executive hopes to commence construction as soon as possible and is looking to submit a development application immediately after the government announces the district strategy and plans to rezone land.
Pearce is confident the funds generated from the master plan will ultimately benefit the racing industry and allow the club to provide improved facilities for trainers, owners and spectators.
A new synthetic track was recently opened at the course and plans are under way to upgrade the main track, with Pearce eager to establish a state of the art venue at Thoroughbred Park.
"The benefit from that development allows us to have the funds to diversity our business model and reinvest in our facilities to make them world class," Pearce said. "That's the vision we're going after.
"These things are great steps to give us certainty for the future but they're only part of the strategy. The main part of the strategy is getting our master plan up and that not only is great for us but is huge for the community."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
