Given the opposition is clearly in a state of denial over the report of the robodebt royal commission, it has obviously learnt nothing from past mistakes and would, if re-elected, presumably not hesitate to repeat them.
This, given the damning findings in the report which was handed down on Friday, demonstrates a degree of hubris, insensitivity and sheer arrogance that defies belief.
The Opposition Leader, who has repeatedly and falsely claimed the report's release was timed to embarrass the LNP ahead of next weekend's Fadden byelection, appears to be blithely indifferent to the anxiety, suffering and grief caused to tens of thousands of vulnerable people.
While often quick in the past to attack Labor over the deaths that resulted from the ill-fated "pink batts scheme", itself the subject of a royal commission instigated by the Coalition, Mr Dutton and his colleagues show absolutely no remorse over the suicides that resulted from one of the worst bureaucratic stuff ups in our nation's history.
It seems very clear the LNP has no intention of heeding Commissioner Catherine Holmes's observation that anti-welfare rhetoric - which is not confined to one side of politics - is "easy populism" and "useful for campaign purposes".
The commissioner noted that: "Largely, those attitudes are set by politicians, who need to abandon for good (in every sense) the narrative of taxpayer versus welfare recipient."
She went on to say that when Scott Morrison, who oversaw the implementation of the scheme, was first appointed as Social Services Minister he touted himself as a "welfare cop" who would "crack down" on welfare cheats "rorting the system".
"In doing so, Mr Morrison contributed to a certain atmosphere in which any proposals responsive to his request would be developed," the report said.
"The context was apt to encourage the development of proposals which reflected the approach and tone of his powerful language."
In other words, the rot set in at the top.
That is not to say the long line of LNP politicians who had a hand in cooking up this particularly nasty devil's brew are solely responsible for the gross abuses of individuals' rights to the detriment of their financial, mental and physical wellbeing.
There is plenty of blame to go around for those within the public service who were only to happy to turn harsh rhetoric into cruel policy to win the favour of those they considered their "political masters" - presumably in the hopes of advancing their careers.
This, as many of the 57 recommendations in Friday's report makes abundantly clear, is not what public servants should be doing.
Members of the APS are the servants of the Australian government and the people it represents. They should be, but all too often are not, above partisan politics when carrying out their duties.
While it is fair to say the politicisation of the APS has been going on for many decades, and under numerous governments of both the left and right, it does appear to have peaked in the nine years the Coalition was in power.
Rather than trying to gaslight people into thinking the royal commission was just a political stunt and that there is nothing to see here, the Coalition should be showing contrition, eating some humble pie and perhaps even apologising.
The longer the LNP plays politics with this, the worse off it will be. Robodebt was a shameful episode in the history of public policy. It is a black stain on the reputations of all who were involved in setting it up and allowing it to continue for so long.
Recommendations must be implemented soon to ensure this can never happen again.
