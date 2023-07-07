The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

LNP's 'robodebt' report hubris defies belief

By The Canberra Times
July 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coalition should accept its responsibility for robodebt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Coalition should accept its responsibility for robodebt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Given the opposition is clearly in a state of denial over the report of the robodebt royal commission, it has obviously learnt nothing from past mistakes and would, if re-elected, presumably not hesitate to repeat them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.