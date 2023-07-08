The Canberra Times
Belconnen needs a park, not more commercial space

July 9 2023 - 5:30am
I agree with James Mahoney (Letters, July 6). I too live in Belconnen and have often thought when driving past the soon-to-be-developed land on Lathlain Street, how appropriate it would be to design a park for Belconnen workers, shoppers and children to enjoy.

