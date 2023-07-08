I agree with James Mahoney (Letters, July 6). I too live in Belconnen and have often thought when driving past the soon-to-be-developed land on Lathlain Street, how appropriate it would be to design a park for Belconnen workers, shoppers and children to enjoy.
It is damning that the ACT government's plan for this plot is more banal commercial space, more apartments and more towering concrete to overshadow us all.
A body concerned about proper planning, aesthetics or the environment would never let this go ahead. It is designed to fill coffers, not for the people.
It forgets Belconnen's wider population and denies us a worthy legacy that would remain long after Messrs Barr and Rattenbury have exited the ACT.
Bring on the independents next election.
Tobacco giant Philip Morris is trying to market their vaping products through pharmacies as an aid to stopping smoking.
Most medical sources, myself included, have doubts about the effectiveness of this method in reducing tobacco consumption.
The government should put a stop to such proposed marketing.
It was very encouraging to read about the close co-operation between Australia and Canada in firefighting ("ACT helping global firefighting 'brotherhood'", July 6, p3). On several occasions, Australian firefighters have also assisted American firefighters, for example in California, where this partnership now forms almost on a regular basis.
If the largest and most advanced economies, including Australia, persist in burning fossil fuels, multi-national firefighting could become a regular necessity.
As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the World Meteorological Organisation, the American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, and the United Nations itself have warned: cease burning fossil fuels as soon as possible or face dire consequences.
I note that Linda Burney already has a list of agenda items for the Voice to deal with if when it gets up and running.
Perhaps Ms Burney can tell us how this differs from what the National Indigenous Australian Agency (NIAA) does for her people.
This agency was established around May 2019 and according to its website has the following functions:
To lead and coordinate Commonwealth policy development, program design and implementation and service delivery for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;
To provide advice to the Prime Minister and the Minister for Indigenous Australians on whole-of-government priorities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;
To lead and coordinate the development and implementation of Australia's Closing the Gap targets in partnership with Indigenous Australians; and
To lead Commonwealth activities to promote reconciliation
The National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) is committed to improving the lives of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
It has a budget of around $4 billion and a staff of around 1150. The Agency sits in Prime Minister and Cabinet under the highest agency in the government.
Is not the NIAA accountable for doing what the Voice is proposing? How will the Voice improve on what they do?
The RBA Governor Philip Lowe says Australia should avoid a recession.
Based on the governor's dismal record on economic forecasts, it would be prudent to assume that it will and take appropriate precautions.
