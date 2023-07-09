It's hard to wrap your head around the idea that spending more money on something that should have cost less was, ideologically, a good thing.
But that was, indeed, the thinking behind the last few Coalition governments' insistence on the use of consultants, first and foremost, above all other available options, when needing expertise.
It was, of course, about shrinking the government, and looking beyond the sweaty confines of the public service when spending public money on advice.
Not a bad idea, necessarily, when implemented in moderation, but the figures now show that it wasn't.
And, as we now also know, or have long known, really, the consulting world has been reaping the benefits for the past decade or more.
So, in the wake of the egregious PwC scandal, news that earnings for the country's top-yielding consultancies have nearly halved in the Labor government's first full financial year in office, dropping below the billion-dollar mark for the first time in four years, is welcome.
But the finance minister herself has a point when she cautions that fixing the damage wrought by the LNP to the bureaucracy will take years, not months.
Not when private consultants have had it so good for so long.
It's also worth looking beyond the Big Four companies - Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers - that have taken the lion's share of contracts, and are now, rightly, the target of so much scrutiny after the recent tax scandal.
As our analysis has shown, while the Big Four receive most of the attention, a number of other consulting firms offering a range of services have had a more than decent look-in over the years.
If the Labor government is serious about bringing these services back in-house, it will be a mighty effort to convince these well-paid private employees of the value proposition of returning to the public sector.
We, as Canberrans, know what that is. Bringing far more of these services back in house will benefit the taxpayer and the capital; many of us remember the damage to Canberra's economy throughout the Howard years.
The broader issue is that the full picture of how wide the consulting net has been cast is not yet clear. The Canberra Times has used data published online by each government agency, which can be filtered by categories and suppliers. But the numbers, while publicly available, still paint a murky and incomplete picture.
Of course, there will always be a case for external consultants being brought in on government contracts. The value of impartial advice provided by experts can't be ignored, but building the integrity of the sector back up will be no easy task after the revelations of the past few months.
The effects of the scandal will be rippling through the government and the consultancy sector for some time yet, while the public service grapples with how best to oversee the implementation of complex contracts, and what other roles have been eroded by a lack of internal resources.
And there's unlikely to be an eager cohort of private consultants ready to prostrate themselves in service of the public at this early stage.
But restoring this outsourced expertise to the public sector will also be a step away from the relentless privatisation of things that should really remain in the public domain, no matter the cost.
