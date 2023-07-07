The Canberra Raiders produced the try celebration of the year in a cheeky crack at English cricket, with Elliott Whitehead playing a starring role.
Shortly after Raiders winger Jordan Rapana crossed for the opening try of their 36-26 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong on Friday night, his teammates gathered around him.
Whitehead took on the part of England batsman Jonny Bairstow in the now-infamous moment in the second Ashes Test at Lord's earlier this week, while Zac Woolford was Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
Rapana "bowled" the Steeden to Woolford, who then imitated the controversial stumping of Bairstow, complete with appeals.
The Raiders' Englishman Whitehead was a good sport considering the tension the stumping ignited between Australia and the United Kingdom, smiling as he was "dismissed".
With quality celebrations like this, it's a wonder why the Raiders don't make them a regular fixture in their game.
However the reason for the try celebration was the NRL's "Try July", with betting company Sportsbet donating $5,000 for every celebration to Nathan Stapleton and Daniel Anderson.
"I actually didn't see it [live]," an amused coach Ricky Stuart said post-game.
"I was hoping we'd make thousands of dollars for Daniel and Nathan. We spoke about it during the week, the post-try celebration to raise money for a great cause."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
