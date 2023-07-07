In a surprise move, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart shuffled the deck right before kick-off against the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Prior to the Friday night game at Wollongong, Stuart shifted Jack Wighton from five-eighth to lock, with 18th man Matt Frawley moved to the halves alongside Jamal Fogarty.
That meant Joe Tapine took the No.8 jersey, Emre Guler went to the bench, and Ata Mariota took on Tapine's prefered prop position.
Guler, Trey Mooney and Peter Hola beefed up the forward options on the Raiders interchange in the absence of Pasami Saulo (concussion), Corey Horsburgh (Origin), and Josh Papali'i (hamstring).
Frawley's call-up also pushed outside-back Nick Cotric to 18th man for the round 19 clash after he was initially named on the bench in the 17.
"I didn't want to have another young middle, because I've already got two young middles," Stuart said pre-game.
"I spoke to Jack about it and his attitude is to do what's best for the team.
"He's actually quite excited about it. Everyone's always said Jack's a utility player.
"I'm excited to see how he handles it and what sort of shape it gives our attack. He's doing a great team-first effort."
Stuart also revealed that Raiders fringe fullback Xavier Savage suffered a hamstring injury in the earlier NSW Cup game, which will sideline the Queenslander for up to four weeks.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
