NRL: Canberra Raiders joint ladder-leaders after beating Dragons but Ricky Stuart concerned with late fades

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 7 2023 - 11:18pm, first published 10:25pm
Matt Frawley scored a try against the Dragons. Picture Getty Images
The Canberra Raiders left Wollongong with a win, fans with few fingernails left, and coach Ricky Stuart unhappy after a nervy finish against the struggling Dragons.

