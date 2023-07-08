A man allegedly busted with an improvised gun has blown up in court, calling a prosecutor a "dickhead" before turning on the magistrate.
"Get f---ed, you dog," Trinane Douglas Bradley, 27, told magistrate Ken Archer after he was refused bail on Saturday. "F---ing maggot."
Documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court show police pursued Bradley from Civic to Braddon on Friday night after they spotted him riding a bicycle without wearing a helmet.
Because he had tried to flee from officers, with a hood over his face, officers believed his bulging backpack might contain stolen property.
They accordingly searched Bradley, allegedly finding a black improvised-style firearm.
"The firearm had two metal poles taped together, and on one end of one of the pipes a large flat surface," police documents state.
"Police looked down the open end of the pipes and could see what appeared to be a firing pin at the end of the pipe."
Officers seized the item, as well as another pole found on the path Bradley took while fleeing police.
Inside the backpack, they also claim to have found a face mask and tools they believed were likely to be used to commit theft.
Bradley, who was subject to a good behaviour order, was arrested and charged with unauthorised possession of a firearm and going equipped for theft.
Mr Archer formally charged him in court on Saturday, revealing the tools allegedly found by police were boltcutters, a chisel and two torches.
Bradley, who grabbed and twisted a microphone in a remote room while being charged, did not enter pleas.
Prosecutor Bwalya Chifuntwe opposed bail, noting Bradley had only been before the court on Monday in relation to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Mr Chifuntwe indicated that charge, which remained on foot, may be upgraded to recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Because Bradley already faced a serious charge prior to his latest arrest, Legal Aid duty lawyer Rhiannon Oats had to establish there were special or exceptional circumstances to justify his release.
Ms Oats told the court the unemployed O'Connor man had "family commitments" to attend to.
She said Bradley's partner was pregnant, his father had recently died, and his mother "needs some assistance".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Mr Archer said family commitments could sometimes constitute special or exceptional circumstances but, in this case, he could not be satisfied of that.
He accordingly remanded Bradley in custody, triggering the 27-year-old's fury.
Bradley, who was wearing a black hoodie, had earlier appeared to be falling asleep at different stages.
He is due to face court again on August 3.
Police have urged anyone with information on the manufacture or sale of illegal firearms to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.