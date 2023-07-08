"Crude and cruel" is how a royal commission described robodebt.
The failed welfare debt recovery scheme made many people feel like criminals, commissioner Catherine Holmes SC found on Friday, calling it "a costly failure of public administration, in both human and economic terms".
The human toll of this sorry saga is unquestionably its most alarming element.
Scores of vulnerable people were hounded on the off-chance they might owe some money, traumatising some to such an extent they took their own lives.
What the royal commission revealed was a system that treated people appallingly, as if they were numbers.
Welfare recipients were looked down upon as second-class citizens and "dole cheats" rather than as human beings in need of a helping hand.
Former prime minister Scott Morrison has rejected the commission's findings about the scheme, which operated under his Coalition government, as "unsubstantiated".
Successor Anthony Albanese has also come in for criticism from the Liberal Party, with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton warning him and his Labor government to dial down the "glee" in their reaction to the findings.
Already, within hours of the royal commission's findings being released, they are being turned into a political football.
They should in fact be used as a lesson in common decency for governments and public servants everywhere.
With 57 recommendations to ensure nothing like this happens again, it would be easy for one or two to slip through the cracks.
But there are a few in particular that must not be forgotten if we are to truly learn the lessons of this unfortunate episode.
They revolve around the need for Services Australia to treat welfare recipients fairly and with dignity, through programs with a customer-centric focus.
If this does not happen, the social security system simply cannot achieve what it has been set up to do.
It is sadly already too late for some of the many human faces of robodebt, including Canberra man Lloyd Taylor.
He was surviving on a student subsidy when Centrelink started chasing him for debts he did not owe, eroding his trust in social services and leading him to declare he would never seek welfare again.
"I can't trust the government because of what's happened," Mr Taylor told the Sunday Canberra Times.
This sort of comment is a sad indictment of a country that prides itself on giving people a fair go.
What we need is a social security system that does just that.
