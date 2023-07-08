The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton duke it out over robodebt political responses

Karen Barlow
Updated July 8 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 12:05pm
Anthony Albanese has accused Opposition Leader Peter Dutton of not having a "hint of empathy" or acceptance anything wrong happened in his response to the scathing final report of the robodebt royal commission.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

