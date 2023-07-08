Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has apologised to robodebt victims and warned Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and minister Bill Shorten to dial down what he calls the "glee" he sees in the government's response to the scathing robodebt royal commission.
The final report from Commissioner Catherine Holmes into the automated, data-matching debt policy - which was unlawfully ramped up, maintained and ended during the Coalition's term - was publicly released on Friday, apart from a sealed section which contains 20 referrals to four different authorities for possible civil and criminal actions.
In all, eight former Coalition ministers were criticised, including former prime minister Scott Morrison, who Commissioner Holmes pinpointed for "misleading" cabinet over the legality of the scheme while he was social services minister. He was also found to have "failed to meet his ministerial responsibility" by rushing through the proposal.
Mr Morrison has released a statement rejecting the "unsubstantiated" allegations, saying the commission had fundamentally misunderstood government processes.
In the wake of Mr Albanese and Mr Shorten slamming the former government for "gas-lighting" the nation and a "gross betrayal", Mr Dutton has issued this warning about politicising the report.
"I just caution the glee of the Prime Minister and Bill Shorten at the moment," he told reporters in Brisbane.
"Bill Shorten ... they sought to politicise the issue from day one and we know a lot about Bill Shorten ... he is a political animal and has used every opportunity to milk out whatever political advantage there is to the Labor party out of this particular issue and the Prime Minister is doing the same."
There was a great human cost as a result of the scheme. From 2016 to 2019, the robodebt scheme raised more than half a million inaccurate Centrelink debts through a method of "income averaging". Some welfare recipients who were hounded for false debts committed suicide. Federal Court Justice Bernard Murphy described Robodebt as "a massive failure of public administration".
As well as Mr Morrison, Commissioner Holmes was scathing of the then ministers who oversaw the program, including Stuart Robert, Alan Tudge and Christian Porter. Marise Payne was criticised for her lack of memory or records about the scheme. Senior public servants, such as former human services secretary Kathryn Campbell, were also slammed for their roles. Sweeping changes to the public service are among 57 royal commission recommendations.
The opposition leader was asked whether the Coalition took responsibility for the failure of the scheme.
"When the problems were brought to the attention of the government at the time, the program was stopped," he said.
"I'm sorry to those people that have been adversely affected. I truly am."
Commissioner Holmes was critical in her report that the scheme was, in fact, not shut down immediately.
Mr Tudge and Mr Robert have rejected the findings against them in public statements.
Mr Dutton labelled the report a serious issue and said his party would consider all 57 recommendations.
"Mr Morrison's provided a response, refuting the allegations that were made and if there's a legal process that follows, I don't know," Mr Dutton said.
Asked if Mr Morrison should resign, he said: "I will point to the statement of Scott and others have made."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
