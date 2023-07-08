The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

Ainslie men on fire under new player-coach and ex-AFL star Jason Tutt

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 8 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ainslie celebrate a goal by Thomas Hincksman. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Ainslie celebrate a goal by Thomas Hincksman. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Ainslie cemented their spot at the top of the AFL Canberra first grade ladder with a clinical 15.13 (103) - 1.7 (13) win over Eastlake in heavy rain at Alan Ray Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.