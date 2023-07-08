Ainslie cemented their spot at the top of the AFL Canberra first grade ladder with a clinical 15.13 (103) - 1.7 (13) win over Eastlake in heavy rain at Alan Ray Oval.
Both sides were coming off big victories but it was the Tricolours that dominated on Saturday to extend their lead on the table with five weeks left in the regular season.
Ainslie kicked three majors in the first quarter through Lachlan Carter, Tom Hincksman and co-captain Josh Maynard while keeping Ainslie to a single point.
Before half-time, Maynard added a second, and Tom Faul nailed two more for Ainslie to extend their lead.
Eastlake's only goal came in the second quarter through Jack Eversson Larsen, and Ainslie didn't give the Demons much opportunity in the second half.
Instead the Tricolours ran away with it, scoring seven more goals in co-captain Matthew Teasedale's 100th senior game. West Australia's Nicholas Gray bagged a double with Hincksman and Maynard, and Faul finished with six.
Ainslie are shaping up as flag favourites under new player-coach, former AFL star Jason Tutt, who has been an influential leader since returning to his hometown club.
The ex-Western Bulldogs and Carlton forward believes Ainslie are gaining steam too, thanks to some new recruits from interstate.
"There's still a little way to go, so we want to stay consistent and focused on what we need to achieve," Tutt said.
"We've just got to keep getting better."
After arriving back to Canberra from Melbourne three years ago, Tutt was an assistant under former head coach Jordan Doering.
Helped by an experienced coaching team around him, Tutt's managing to get the best out of the squad this season.
Ainslie's first grade women also defeated Eastlake 9.9 (63) - 2.1 (13) on Saturday.
Men
Ainslie Tricolours 15.13 (103) bt Eastlake Demons 1.7 (13)
Queanbeyan Tigers 13.11 (89) bt Gungahlin Jets 6.7 (43)
Belconnen Magpies 18-17 (125) bt Tuggeranong Valley 6.5 (41)
Women
Ainslie Tricolours 9.9 (63) bt Eastlake Demons 2.1 (13)
Queanbeyan Tigers 9.5 (59) bt Gungahlin Jets 0.0 (0)
Belconnen Magpies 11.11 (77) bt Tuggeranong Valley 0.2 (2)
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
